Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,043 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 151.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lincoln Electric news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total value of $2,622,239.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $231.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.36 and a 1-year high of $232.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $216.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.82.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, as well as consumables used in the brazing and soldering alloys market.

Featured Stories

