Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Holdings in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,962,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,737,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.30% of WisdomTree as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $223,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WT opened at $7.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.66. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.46.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $90.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WisdomTree’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WT. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

