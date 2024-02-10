Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 573,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.18% of Restaurant Brands International worth $38,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 41.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total transaction of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 40,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.97, for a total value of $2,853,586.51. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 62,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,373,334.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $107,720.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,068,919.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,934. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.99 and a 1-year high of $79.94.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

