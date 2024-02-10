Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 530,695 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 530,695 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.32% of Certara worth $30,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Certara by 584.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Certara by 103.1% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 121.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Certara by 135.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Certara during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CERT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Certara from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

In related news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,084,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERT opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.63.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). Certara had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

