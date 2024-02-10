Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,059,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,453 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.55% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $33,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.71.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,412,162.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.80. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $53.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

