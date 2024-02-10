Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,043,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 158,185 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.34% of FormFactor worth $36,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor during the first quarter valued at $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 170.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in FormFactor by 247.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 124.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

FormFactor Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $42.95 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30.

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. Equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 16,618 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $656,244.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,890.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 8,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $318,459.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,228.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,711 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on FORM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FormFactor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on FORM

About FormFactor

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.