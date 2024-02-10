Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $31.75 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.14% of Align Technology worth $31,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.90.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total transaction of $725,523.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $296.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.28. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.92, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.64. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.34 and a 12 month high of $413.20.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.