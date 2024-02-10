Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $32.52 Million Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.06% of Textainer Group worth $32,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Textainer Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 162,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TGH shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Textainer Group stock opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.74. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $30.22 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

