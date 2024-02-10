Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $37.03 Million Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,147,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,674 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Q2 were worth $37,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QTWO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Q2 by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In related news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 9,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $367,316.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 257,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,615.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 9,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total transaction of $367,316.28. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 257,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,615.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 46,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,980,741.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,977,944.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,254 shares of company stock valued at $9,343,742. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Stock Up 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE:QTWO opened at $43.20 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Q2 from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Q2 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Q2 from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.47.

View Our Latest Analysis on Q2

Q2 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.