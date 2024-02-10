Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,609 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.80% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $38,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.2 %

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

