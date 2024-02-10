Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,609 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.80% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $38,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.2 %
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $76.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.75. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $83.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.23.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.