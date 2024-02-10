Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $27.53 Million Investment in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 282,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,529,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.76% of Insperity at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Insperity by 2,100.0% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the third quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 105.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 573.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity during the second quarter worth $54,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insperity stock opened at $96.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.80 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is 46.25%.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,643 shares in the company, valued at $9,945,552.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $1,363,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 489,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,643,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,500 shares of company stock worth $2,351,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

