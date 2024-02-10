Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 3,641 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 663,768 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.38% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $39,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $59.27 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.74 and its 200 day moving average is $59.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Texas Capital Bancshares

In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 6,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,811,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.48 per share, for a total transaction of $332,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 285,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,811,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 4,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.27 per share, for a total transaction of $112,803.38. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 282,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,408,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 43,066 shares of company stock worth $1,066,626 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

