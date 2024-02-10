Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.47% of Shockwave Medical worth $34,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWAV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $104,982,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,185,000 after purchasing an additional 467,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 56.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,125,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 406,327 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,428,000 after purchasing an additional 382,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Shockwave Medical by 4,916.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after purchasing an additional 299,728 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Shockwave Medical

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total transaction of $870,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,057 shares in the company, valued at $23,684,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total transaction of $870,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,057 shares in the company, valued at $23,684,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.88, for a total value of $34,776.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,096 shares of company stock worth $10,881,425. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWAV

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $233.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.30. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.88. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.00 and a 12-month high of $315.95.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.