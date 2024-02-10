Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 30,073 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,073 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.43% of Helen of Troy worth $39,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HELE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,573.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $116.52 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 8th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.33. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $549.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated hydration bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs and accessories, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

