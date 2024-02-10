Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 4,207 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,096 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $38,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 94.5% in the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $193.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $616.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.52 and its 200 day moving average is $236.50.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

