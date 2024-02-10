Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 9,184 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,707,477 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,184 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.34% of First Hawaiian worth $30,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the second quarter valued at about $730,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 27.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 57.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 277,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in First Hawaiian in the third quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised First Hawaiian from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $21.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.03. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.