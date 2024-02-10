Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $34.68 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 271,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,678,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.55% of Onto Innovation as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.83.

NYSE:ONTO opened at $180.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.39 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.01 and a 52 week high of $180.12.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $219.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

