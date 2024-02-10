Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 6.4% of Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.2% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 89,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $265,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 488,552 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $206,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $721.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $545.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.26. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $721.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 95.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 72.28% and a net margin of 42.10%. The company’s revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.