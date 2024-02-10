MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Stock Performance

MNOV stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $69.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.75.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediciNova Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNOV. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the second quarter worth about $311,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 11.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 46.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 35,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

