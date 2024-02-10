MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MNOV stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $69.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.75.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that MediciNova will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
