Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $599.60

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 599.60 ($7.52) and last traded at GBX 596.50 ($7.48), with a volume of 83596 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596.40 ($7.48).

Melrose Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30,150.00, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.35, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 571.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 524.22.

Insider Activity at Melrose Industries

In related news, insider David Lis sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.79), for a total value of £115,988 ($145,403.03). In related news, insider Heather Lawrence acquired 7,500 shares of Melrose Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 517 ($6.48) per share, with a total value of £38,775 ($48,608.50). Also, insider David Lis sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 542 ($6.79), for a total value of £115,988 ($145,403.03). 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

