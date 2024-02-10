MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

MELI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,742.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,643.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,434.55. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $1,063.02 and a one year high of $1,800.09. The firm has a market cap of $88.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

