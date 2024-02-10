Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

MBRX opened at $0.52 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a one year low of $0.34 and a one year high of $1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a market cap of $17.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moleculin Biotech

In other Moleculin Biotech news, CEO Walter V. Klemp bought 188,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, for a total transaction of $129,998.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 680,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,807.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 231,883 shares of company stock worth $159,999. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 7.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

