Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $800.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at TD Cowen from $650.00 to $800.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

MPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $752.31 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a one year low of $383.19 and a one year high of $761.50. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $613.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $535.67.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at $74,109,668.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 18,610 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $11,166,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 232,884 shares in the company, valued at $139,730,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.36, for a total value of $1,578,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,109,668.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,873 shares of company stock worth $104,774,157 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.