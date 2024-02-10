Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) PT Raised to $830.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $600.00 to $830.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $668.30.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $752.31 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $383.19 and a 1 year high of $761.50. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.67.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $584,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,834,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 937,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,873 shares of company stock valued at $104,774,157. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.