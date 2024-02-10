Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $129.96

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.96 ($1.63) and traded as high as GBX 133.55 ($1.67). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 133 ($1.67), with a volume of 433,748 shares traded.
Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Price Performance
The company has a market cap of £251.94 million, a P/E ratio of 738.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 124.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 0.12.
Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a GBX 0.23 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.56%.
Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile
Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.
