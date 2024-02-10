Morgan Stanley Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $81.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set a hold rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.58, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.53 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. Fortinet has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,586 shares in the company, valued at $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,887,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $1,318,772.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,332 shares of company stock worth $8,704,410 over the last three months. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortinet

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.