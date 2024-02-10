MRA Advisory Group Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MRA Advisory Group decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 79,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,586,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 34,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.6% in the second quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $178.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $168.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.31. The company has a market cap of $503.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.