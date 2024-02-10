Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 139,000 shares changing hands.

Multi-Metal Development Stock Up 14.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$10.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04.

Multi-Metal Development Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Metal Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Metal Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.