National Bankshares Raises Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Price Target to C$6.00

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RSI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Rogers Sugar in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.13.

TSE RSI opened at C$5.61 on Friday. Rogers Sugar has a twelve month low of C$4.96 and a twelve month high of C$6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of C$589.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.47.

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of C$308.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4027085 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rogers Sugar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

