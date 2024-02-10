Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PHAT

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.45.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.19. Equities research analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 355.4% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 371.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.