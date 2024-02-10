Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $205.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Stock Up 14.8 %

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

SPSC stock opened at $210.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $137.52 and a twelve month high of $218.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.82 and a 200-day moving average of $176.58.

In related news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at $10,383,836.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SPS Commerce news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,383,836.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marty M. Reaume sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.61, for a total value of $626,153.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,273.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $11,568,095. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 33.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 62.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.