Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading Down 19%

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 19% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 358,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 174,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Nevada Copper Stock Down 6.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.15. The stock has a market cap of C$105 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.94, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.0428016 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. It holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property that consist of approximately 24,300 acres of contiguous mineral rights located in northwestern Nevada, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.