New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 115.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 137,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.7% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Brookfield Renewable Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01.
Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brookfield Renewable
Brookfield Renewable Company Profile
Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Brookfield Renewable
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.