New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 115.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 137,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 9.7% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 64,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the third quarter worth approximately $479,000. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $25.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.01.

Brookfield Renewable Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is currently -421.88%.

Separately, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,857 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

