New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 7,945 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 108.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOG. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.7% in the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Harley-Davidson by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is 13.41%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

