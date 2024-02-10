New York Life Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,704 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the second quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Arch Resources by 416.7% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 310 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $875,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,981,932.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul T. Demzik sold 4,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $794,058.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $391,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,885 shares of company stock valued at $2,285,925 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYSE ARCH opened at $168.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.00. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.42 and a twelve month high of $187.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Arch Resources from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARCH

Arch Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical products. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,263 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,450 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,087 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.