New York Life Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 191.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth about $79,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Coastal Financial by 99.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coastal Financial in the third quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCB opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.04 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.19. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.91 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33.

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on Coastal Financial from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

