New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 1,667 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,667 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after acquiring an additional 160,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after acquiring an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,724,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,802,000 after acquiring an additional 147,846 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at $163,840,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,770,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,931,000 after acquiring an additional 86,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Stock Up 0.3 %

Flowserve stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $29.99 and a 12-month high of $41.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day moving average is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.45.

Flowserve Dividend Announcement

Flowserve Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

