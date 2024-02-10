New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,271 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,254 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,271 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OFG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 1,956.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 170,034 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in OFG Bancorp by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:OFG opened at $36.32 on Friday. OFG Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.02. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.11.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.18%.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 2,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total transaction of $82,585.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,992 shares of company stock worth $409,588 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

OFG Bancorp Profile



OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

