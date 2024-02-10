New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,631 Shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 6,352.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 548,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after purchasing an additional 539,996 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Quanex Building Products during the 2nd quarter worth $10,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1,379.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 245,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 164,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NX stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. Quanex Building Products Co. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $35.03.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $295.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Activity at Quanex Building Products

In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 4,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $148,644.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,574.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William C. Griffiths sold 24,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $753,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,173 shares of company stock worth $2,117,337. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

