New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,583 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the third quarter worth $1,114,000. Versor Investments LP raised its position in LiveRamp by 317.0% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 25,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in LiveRamp by 0.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 724,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,894,000 after acquiring an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on LiveRamp from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

LiveRamp stock opened at $38.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.71 and a beta of 1.07. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.12. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $159.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

