New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in NewMarket in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 56.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 22.0% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.8 %

NewMarket stock opened at $592.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.43. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $334.36 and a 12 month high of $599.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

