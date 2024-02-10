New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456,593 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Crown worth $7,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Crown by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $96.35. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.40.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on CCK shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

