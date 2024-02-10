New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.62% of Twist Bioscience worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Twist Bioscience

In other news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,631.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

NASDAQ TWST opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.60.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 78.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%. The business had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

