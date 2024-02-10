New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $8.40 Million Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,001 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of WEX worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the third quarter valued at $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other WEX news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $8,426,935.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,809,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack Vanwoerkom sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.38, for a total transaction of $348,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:WEX opened at $212.14 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $213.61. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEX from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.23.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

