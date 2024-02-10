NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys 2,569 Shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Orion Office REIT were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONL. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Orion Office REIT by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of ONL stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.41 and a 12 month high of $9.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Orion Office REIT

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

