NewEdge Wealth LLC Sells 160 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

NewEdge Wealth LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,019,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,605,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,683,000 after purchasing an additional 75,270 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $68.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.14.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

