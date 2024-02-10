Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,347,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after purchasing an additional 103,636 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $18,028,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,760,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nexstar Media Group by 587.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,475,000 after purchasing an additional 91,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on NXST shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total value of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,753,367.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total value of $569,596.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,139.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Carter sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.36, for a total transaction of $896,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,082 shares in the company, valued at $13,753,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,273 shares of company stock worth $5,773,808 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Stock Performance

Shares of NXST opened at $162.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.69 dividend. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.23%.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading

