NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,454 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 56,984 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 29.9% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,119 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $3,360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

NYSE NEP opened at $28.09 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $20.17 and a fifty-two week high of $73.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.53%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.26%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.