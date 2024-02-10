Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.36

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as low as $3.05. Nocopi Technologies shares last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 2,017 shares trading hands.
Nocopi Technologies Trading Up 4.6 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.34.
Nocopi Technologies Company Profile
Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the educational and toy product markets, and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.
