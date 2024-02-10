NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

NYSE:NS opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. NuStar Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently 307.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NuStar Energy

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NuStar Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

